Russia Prepared UNSC Statement On Incursion In Venezuela - Deputy Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russia Prepared UNSC Statement on Incursion in Venezuela - Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russia prepared a UN Security Council statement rejecting interference in Venezuela's political affairs following the recently attempted invasion of the country, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have prepared a draft Security Council press statement to address the above-mentioned issues," Polyanskiy said during a council's meeting. "The members of the Security Council called for the current situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to be resolved through adult dialogue by Venezuelans, without interference, through peaceful and political means in line with chapter six of the UN Charter, within the framework of its national Constitution, and in full respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Venezuela.

"

On May 3, Venezuelan authorities said an attempted maritime invasion by Colombian militants had been prevented with eight militants killed and several detained. One of the detained individuals, US national Luke Denman, who works for Silvercorp USA, said during an interrogation that the group's aim was to seize the Caracas airport and bring Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the United States.

