Russia Prepares to Deliver Another Batch of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - Ambassador

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia is preparing another batch of humanitarian aid to deliver to Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the instructions of Russian President (Vladimir Putin), the Ministry of Defense sent another large batch of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people on December 1.

The military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered 36 tonnes of food to Kabul," Zhirnov told reporters.

"Another 'landing party' is next in line. The total volume of humanitarian cargo will exceed 100 tonnes," he added.

Additionally, Russia is arranging another flight to evacuate a large group of Afghan students who want to continue their studies at Russian universities, the diplomat said.