UrduPoint.com

Russia Prepares To Deliver Another Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:54 AM

Russia Prepares to Deliver Another Batch of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - Ambassador

Russia is preparing another batch of humanitarian aid to deliver to Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia is preparing another batch of humanitarian aid to deliver to Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the instructions of Russian President (Vladimir Putin), the Ministry of Defense sent another large batch of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people on December 1.

The military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered 36 tonnes of food to Kabul," Zhirnov told reporters.

"Another 'landing party' is next in line. The total volume of humanitarian cargo will exceed 100 tonnes," he added.

Additionally, Russia is arranging another flight to evacuate a large group of Afghan students who want to continue their studies at Russian universities, the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Russia Vladimir Putin December

Recent Stories

Taliban Face Difficulties in Fighting Terrorists i ..

Taliban Face Difficulties in Fighting Terrorists in Afghanistan Over Lack of Fun ..

3 minutes ago
 US Senate to Consider 2022 Defense Budget Bill Wit ..

US Senate to Consider 2022 Defense Budget Bill With Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC’s Achievements would no ..

Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC’s Achievements would not have happened without Member ..

22 minutes ago
 OIC Commemorates International Day of Solidarity w ..

OIC Commemorates International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

22 minutes ago
 Challenges never deterred us from pursuing our pat ..

Challenges never deterred us from pursuing our path, says Mohammed bin Rashid

27 minutes ago
 PM lauds FBR over 35 per cent increase in tax coll ..

PM lauds FBR over 35 per cent increase in tax collection in November

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.