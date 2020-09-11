UrduPoint.com
Russia Preparing Additional Request To Berlin After Navalny Out From Coma

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

Russia Preparing Additional Request to Berlin After Navalny Out From Coma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Russian Interior Ministry is preparing an additional request to Germany in the wake of the news about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's withdrawal from a medically induced coma, the ministry's branch in the Siberian Federal District said.

On Monday, the Charite hospital in Berlin, where Navalny is being treated, announced that the patient's condition had improved and he was woken up from coma.

"The investigative department [of the ministry]... is preparing an additional request for legal assistance to the competent authorities of Germany. This request will include a petition on a possibility of the presence of investigators of the Russian internal affairs bodies conducting an inspection on this fact, and a Russian expert (specialist) when German colleagues carry out investigative actions with Navalny, doctors and experts, including when receiving explanations, with the possibility of asking clarifying and additional questions," the statement said.

Navalny, 44, fell gravely ill while on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20. He was placed in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, Navalny was transported to the Berlin-based Charite clinic for further treatment.

Last week, the German government said traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group were detected in Navalny's system. Moscow said Russian doctors found no toxic substances before he was transported to Germany and that Berlin has provided no evidence to support its claims.

