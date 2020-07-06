Russia Preparing for Export Next-Generation T-14 Armata Tank - Defense Cooperation Agency

Russia is preparing for export the next-generation T-14 tank based on the Armata universal combat platform, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev told Serbian online newspaper Glas Javnosti

"Russian producers are ready to offer to potential customers both air defense systems such as S-300 and S-400 and modern aircraft and helicopters. We are preparing for sale MiG-35 light fighters, we are also promoting the next-generation T-14 Armata tank," Shugaev said.

T-14 is the only third post-war generation tank in the world. The tank is intended for delivering combat in direct contact with the enemy and supporting the advance of armored infantry units.