UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Preparing For Export Next-Generation T-14 Armata Tank - Defense Cooperation Agency

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:28 PM

Russia Preparing for Export Next-Generation T-14 Armata Tank - Defense Cooperation Agency

Russia is preparing for export the next-generation T-14 tank based on the Armata universal combat platform, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev told Serbian online newspaper Glas Javnosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russia is preparing for export the next-generation T-14 tank based on the Armata universal combat platform, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev told Serbian online newspaper Glas Javnosti.

"Russian producers are ready to offer to potential customers both air defense systems such as S-300 and S-400 and modern aircraft and helicopters. We are preparing for sale MiG-35 light fighters, we are also promoting the next-generation T-14 Armata tank," Shugaev said.

T-14 is the only third post-war generation tank in the world. The tank is intended for delivering combat in direct contact with the enemy and supporting the advance of armored infantry units.

Related Topics

World Russia Sale Tank

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner pays tributes to front liners ..

12 seconds ago

Govt taking practical steps for country's progress ..

13 seconds ago

Beijing Slams US for Trying to 'Undermine' Peace i ..

16 seconds ago

Former Mongolian Prime Minister Jailed for 6 Years ..

19 seconds ago

Prime Minister urges WHO to play its role in remov ..

10 minutes ago

Govt committed to complete CPEC projects: Asad Uma ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.