Russia Preparing for Military Drills in Western Military District - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Western Military District is preparing for the defensive drills of the Baltic fleet and the Sixth Army, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

"The drills are purely defensive," Shoigu said.

"The Western strategic area is still facing the most threat for the military security of Russia," the minister said.