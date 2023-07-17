Russia is making arrangements ahead of a potential visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russia is making arrangements ahead of a potential visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"Arrangements for President Maduro's visit to Russia is on the agenda as he has received an invitation... We are looking forward to seeing the Venezuelan leader whenever he finds it convenient," Novak told reporters in Moscow after co-chairing a Russian-Venezuelan intergovernamental commission.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Venezuelan Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea, the former Russian energy minister said that historically close ties between the two nations had transformed into a genuine strategic partnership as evidenced by this year's flurry of visits to Venezuela by senior Russian officials.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev visited Venezuela in late February and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in mid-April. Both conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation for Maduro to visit Russia.