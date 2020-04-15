Moscow continues preparations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit, its possible postponement is not on the agenda yet, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative for SCO affairs told Sputnik on Wednesday

The summit is expected to be held from July 21-23 in St. Petersburg.

"Preparations continue, work is underway. As for the events planned for March-April, they have been postponed, not only in our country, but in almost every member state due to the restrictions [related to COVID-19 pandemic].

We would like to hold them in May-June, but let us wait and see how the situation develops," Bakhtiyar Khakimov said.

He noted that the SCO foreign ministers summit, scheduled to run from June 9-10, had not been postponed either.

"There are no discussions of postponing the main event [summit] currently. Moreover, the heads of all the member states have confirmed their readiness to participate in the meeting in St. Petersburg," Khakimov added.