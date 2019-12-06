UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia 'preparing' Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Visit To Washington Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

Russia 'preparing' Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visit to Washington next week

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is preparing to visit Washington next week, a spokeswoman said Friday, which would be the first time since a controversial 2017 meeting with US President Donald Trump, "The meeting is being prepared" for December 10, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, without providing further details

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is preparing to visit Washington next week, a spokeswoman said Friday, which would be the first time since a controversial 2017 meeting with US President Donald Trump, "The meeting is being prepared" for December 10, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, without providing further details.

Lavrov has not been on an official visit to the US capital since his encounter with Trump in the Oval Office in May 2017, which was followed by allegations that the US leader divulged classified intelligence in the meeting.

Photographs of the meeting showed Lavrov, Trump and subsequently sacked Russian envoy to Washington Sergei Kislyak sharing a laugh.

Trump was later cleared of suspicions of collusion with Russia in a long-running probe, which however concluded that Moscow tried to swing the 2016 US election in Trump's favour.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Washington Visit Trump May December 2017 2016

Recent Stories

PCB fixes ticket prices at PKR50 for Pakistan v Sr ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Finland on In ..

20 minutes ago

Ali Zia steps down

28 minutes ago

Policy of discouraging imports should be reconside ..

32 minutes ago

Five Injured in France's Toulouse as Protests Over ..

3 minutes ago

International Hockey Federation (FIH) wants say fo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.