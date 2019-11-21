UrduPoint.com
Russia Preparing Initiatives For Next G20 Summit In Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:23 PM

Russia is preparing new initiatives for next year's G20 summit under Saudi Arabia's presidency and plans to continue urging partners within the group to combat illicit financial flows, increase financial literacy and protect online consumers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russia is preparing new initiatives for next year's G20 summit under Saudi Arabia's presidency and plans to continue urging partners within the group to combat illicit financial flows, increase financial literacy and protect online consumers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"We will continue to call on our partners within the framework of the G20 to take concrete steps to ensure the sustainability of public debt, to create a legal framework for the recovery of assets earned by criminal means and illegally deposited abroad, to improve financial literacy, and to protect the rights of online consumers.

We are preparing a number of new initiatives for the Saudi presidency of the Group of Twenty," the ministry stressed.

The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting will take place on Friday and Saturday in Japan's Nagoya. The meeting is expected to focus on the promotion of free trade and global governance, implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Africa's development. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to attend.

The meeting of the group's top diplomats is the concluding event of Japan's G20 presidency. Saudi Arabia will take over the presidency next year and hold the summit in Riyadh from November 21-22, 2020.

