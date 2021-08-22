UrduPoint.com

Russia Preparing Measures To Protect Compatriots Abroad - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Russia Preparing Measures to Protect Compatriots Abroad - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Russia is preparing measures to protect its citizens in foreign countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"We are preparing a number of proposals, which concerns, among other things, the protection of the linguistic, cultural and other rights of our compatriots.

This is relevant not only for the far abroad but also for our immediate neighbors, taking into account the alarming trends that have recently appeared in some of these countries," Lavrov said at a United Russia party meeting.

The initiative will be discussed at the next World Congress of Compatriots scheduled for October.

Related Topics

World Russia October Congress Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

2 hours ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

2 hours ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

3 hours ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.