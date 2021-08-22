Russia Preparing Measures to Protect Compatriots Abroad - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Russia is preparing measures to protect its citizens in foreign countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"We are preparing a number of proposals, which concerns, among other things, the protection of the linguistic, cultural and other rights of our compatriots.

This is relevant not only for the far abroad but also for our immediate neighbors, taking into account the alarming trends that have recently appeared in some of these countries," Lavrov said at a United Russia party meeting.

The initiative will be discussed at the next World Congress of Compatriots scheduled for October.