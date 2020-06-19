Russia Preparing Report for PACE on EU Limiting Russians' Freedom of Movement - Lawmaker

Russia is preparing a report for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on limits to the Russians' freedom of movement in the European Union, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the international affairs committee in the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russia is preparing a report for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on limits to the Russians' freedom of movement in the European Union, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the international affairs committee in the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, said Friday.

"Russia has introduced digital visas which make it possible to visit any region of Russia," Kosachev said, adding that Russians could face visa problems when visiting the European Union.

Russians need to obtain a Schengen visa to travel to the EU, but if one country decides to bar entry to a Russian national for its own reasons, their ability to travel in the Schengen area is affected, the lawmaker explained.

Lawmaker Irina Rukavishnikova is working on a report addressing this issue, Kosachev said.