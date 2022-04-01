NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russia is preparing its response to Ukraine's proposals to settle the conflict put forward during the recent round of negotiations in Istanbul, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, adding that furture contacts are also being prepared.

"We are preparing our response, there is movement forward, primarily in terms of recognizing the impossibility of Ukraine being a bloc country, the impossibility for Ukraine to seek happiness in the North Atlantic Alliance, a non-nuclear, non-bloc neutral status. This is what is now recognized as an absolute necessity," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting wtih his Indian counterpart.

"Regarding potential further contacts, they are being worked out now, and will be announced," he added.