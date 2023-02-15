Russia Preparing Special UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Pipelines Attack - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Russia is preparing a special meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the need for an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We appealed to the UN, raised this issue. We are preparing a special meeting of the Security Council.

We will demand to determine some kind of investigation," Lavrov said during his speech at the State Duma.

The minister added that Russia disagrees with UN that says it has no right to investigate the explosions at Nord Stream pipelines.

"However, the UN Secretary General has already said through his official representative that the UN has no authority and mandate to carry out such investigations. With all due respect, we disagree with this position," Lavrov added.