Russia Preparing Supply Of Fertilizers Blocked In Europe To Kenya, Nigeria - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Russia Preparing Supply of Fertilizers Blocked in Europe to Kenya, Nigeria - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Moscow is preparing supplies of Russian fertilizers blocked in Europe to Kenya and Nigeria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

"You mentioned that part of the Russian fertilizers went to African countries. This is true; so far only one shipment has been sent to Malawi - 2,000 tonnes - and it took, by the way, probably half a year. Two more are being prepared ... to Kenya and Nigeria, but they have not yet been implemented," Vershinin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

In addition, Russia demands to fulfill its conditions set under the grain deal before its expiration on May 18, if Western countries want to achieve an extension of the agreement, Vershinin added.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.

