Russia Preparing to Launch International Tribunal on Ukraine - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Russia is preparing to launch an international tribunal on Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

"In Russia, there is already an international communal tribunal that is in operation and is collecting witnesses, taking testimony and documenting this," Nebenzia said on Friday.

"Their preparations to establish and launch an international tribunal that is rooted in international law and not in a 'rules based order,' which the collective West devised to advance its own interests."