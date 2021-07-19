Russia Preparing to Produce Prototypes of New Stealth Bomber - Military-Industrial Body

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Russian aviation enterprises are preparing to produce first engineering development models of a prospective aviation complex for long-range aviation, Sergey Smirnov, a member of the board of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission, told Sputnik in an interview.

"A whole set of development operations is being carried out. Together with the customer, the appearance of the aircraft was determined. A phased transfer of working design documentation to the manufacturer is underway, preparations are underway for the production of prototypes," Smirnov said on the eve of the opening of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2021.

The new bomber is being developed by the Tupolev aerospace company.

It is expected to replace the Tu-95MS missile carriers in the Russian aerospace forces.

Earlier, a Sputnik source in the military industrial sector reported that the new bomber would be based on the "flying wing" aerodynamic scheme, would have a subsonic speed and a longer flight duration, and would only use inboard weapons, including prospective long-range cruise missiles and hypersonic missiles. The on-board equipment will be maximally automated, and stealth technologies will be prioritized in the concept of the new bomber.

