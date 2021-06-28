Russia Preparing to Sign Agreements on Cybersecurity With Several Countries - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russia is preparing to sign agreements on cybersecurity cooperation with a number of countries, Oleg Hramov, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, told Sputnik.

The official said that Russia has already signed such agreements with Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

"Similar documents with Indonesia, Nicaragua and Uzbekistan are ready for signing.

Around 15 draft agreements are passing through the phase of experts' study and domestic approval," Hramov said.

Russia is ready to cooperate with all countries that share its approaches and seek to fight together against the threats to international information security. At the same time, developing dialogue with partners from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS is the priority, Hramov specified.