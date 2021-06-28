UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Preparing To Sign Agreements On Cybersecurity With Several Countries - Official

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Russia Preparing to Sign Agreements on Cybersecurity With Several Countries - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russia is preparing to sign agreements on cybersecurity cooperation with a number of countries, Oleg Hramov, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, told Sputnik.

The official said that Russia has already signed such agreements with Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

"Similar documents with Indonesia, Nicaragua and Uzbekistan are ready for signing.

Around 15 draft agreements are passing through the phase of experts' study and domestic approval," Hramov said.

Russia is ready to cooperate with all countries that share its approaches and seek to fight together against the threats to international information security. At the same time, developing dialogue with partners from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS is the priority, Hramov specified.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Shanghai Same Uzbekistan Indonesia Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Share

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

5 minutes ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

50 minutes ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

1 hour ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.