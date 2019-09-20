UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Preparing To Stop Managing Armenia's Railways - Transport Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:15 PM

Russia Preparing to Stop Managing Armenia's Railways - Transport Ministry

Russia is considering early termination of the agreement on the management of Armenia's railway infrastructure, the Russian Transport Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Russia is considering early termination of the agreement on the management of Armenia's railway infrastructure, the Russian Transport Ministry said Friday.

The railway infrastructure of Armenia was put under the concession management of Russia's CJSC South Caucasus Railway (a 100-percent subsidiary of Russian Railways) in February 2008 for 30 years with the right to prolong it for another 10 years.

The RTVI outlet reported earlier in the day with reference to Russian Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Tokarev that the Russian side had begun a "serious study of the issue" of early termination of the agreement on the management of Armenia's railways.

"All options are being considered, including the one the deputy minister spoke about," a ministry's press service official told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin February All Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

51 seconds ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

58 seconds ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

31 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

46 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

46 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.