Russia is considering early termination of the agreement on the management of Armenia's railway infrastructure, the Russian Transport Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Russia is considering early termination of the agreement on the management of Armenia 's railway infrastructure, the Russian Transport Ministry said Friday.

The railway infrastructure of Armenia was put under the concession management of Russia's CJSC South Caucasus Railway (a 100-percent subsidiary of Russian Railways) in February 2008 for 30 years with the right to prolong it for another 10 years.

The RTVI outlet reported earlier in the day with reference to Russian Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Tokarev that the Russian side had begun a "serious study of the issue" of early termination of the agreement on the management of Armenia's railways.

"All options are being considered, including the one the deputy minister spoke about," a ministry's press service official told Sputnik.