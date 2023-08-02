Russia Preparing Trade Agreements With Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russia is preparing trade agreements with Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow should also pay attention to other regions of Africa.�

"We are preparing agreements on a free trade zone with Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria. This is all northern Africa.

There are many more so-called points of development on the continent and there are very interesting countries. Therefore, in no case should we miss other regions," Putin told government officials.

The president added that Russia needs to use political interaction with Africa to deepen economic cooperation.

"We all saw with you that they treat Russia as a friend, and we treat African countries as friends, we need to transform this level of political trust into economic cooperation," Putin said.