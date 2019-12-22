Russia Presented Avangard Missile System to US, Will Be Ready to Show Sarmat Later- Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, December 22 (Sputnik) - Russia has already presented to the United States its new Avangard missile system, and will later show another one, dubbed Sarmat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday during a televised show aired by Channel One.

"We already told the US on the sidelines of the bilateral advisory commission, established by the new Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty (START), that we had presented our new [missile] systems, including hypersonic ones.

We proceed from the fact that Avangard and Sarmat systems are covered by the treaty. We are ready to include these systems in the New START Treaty, of course, when it will be extended. Moreover, we have already shown Avangard [system] to the US and, at a certain stage, we will be ready to do the same with Sarmat [system]," Lavrov said.

The minister also recalled that other missile systems were not envisaged by the treaty, therefore, Moscow was ready to discuss the matter in separate talks.