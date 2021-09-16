UrduPoint.com

Russia Presented To US All Data To Substantiate Election Meddling Claims- Foreign Ministry

Russia Presented to US All Data to Substantiate Election Meddling Claims- Foreign Ministry

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, September 16 (Sputnik) - Russia has presented to the United States all the information to substantiate its accusations of election interference, including IP addresses, therefore Washington cannot get away just denying the claims, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"The most interesting thing is that we provided them with specific facts. Not just quotes and declarative statements, there are data, dates, IP addresses and much more. They can no longer get away just saying they do not accept the accusations or they disagree with the accusations. These are facts," Zakharova said on air of Russia's Channel One.

