Russia Presents Ushakov Medals To 17 US Veterans Of World War II - Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:08 PM

Russia Presents Ushakov Medals to 17 US Veterans of World War II - Russian Embassy

Russia has awarded 17 WWII veterans from the United States with the Medal of Ushakov for participating in the so-called Arctic convoys that delivered supplies and materiel during the war, the Russian embassy in Washington said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russia has awarded 17 WWII veterans from the United States with the Medal of Ushakov for participating in the so-called Arctic convoys that delivered supplies and materiel during the war, the Russian embassy in Washington said.

"By Decree of the President of the Russian Federation [Vladimir Putin] No. 520 of August 21, 2020, the Medal of Ushakov was awarded to 17 US citizens for their part in the Arctic convoys that transported supplies and military equipment to the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The message stressed the role of allied assistance during the war as well as Russia's appreciation of it.

"The dedication of participants of the Arctic convoys serves as an outstanding example of heroism for future generations. We wish all the awardees good health and prosperity!" the mission concluded.

During the war, the United States provided material assistance to the Soviet Union via the North Atlantic, sending resources, provisions and military equipment such as tanks and airplanes, to support the military effort against Nazi Germany. In the process, convoys had to deal with the inhospitable Arctic climate along with German attempts to prevent them from reaching their destinations.

