UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Presided Over OPEC+ Meeting Alone For First Time Without Saudi Arabia - Source

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:42 AM

Russia Presided Over OPEC+ Meeting Alone for First Time Without Saudi Arabia - Source

Russia for the first time has chaired the OPEC+ ministerial meeting alone without its co-chair Saudi Arabia amid the reports of Riyadh ditching its seat in favor of the United Arab Emirates due to disagreements over the terms of the oil cuts deal, multiple sources told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia for the first time has chaired the OPEC+ ministerial meeting alone without its co-chair Saudi Arabia amid the reports of Riyadh ditching its seat in favor of the United Arab Emirates due to disagreements over the terms of the oil cuts deal, multiple sources told Sputnik on Thursday.

The OPEC+ meetings are usually chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

"Yes, Novak is the only chair of the OPEC+ meeting today," one of the sources said, while the other source in the delegations said that the Saudi energy minister was not leading the discussion as he always had done before.

The OPEC+ alliance has struggled to reach consensus since the informal talks started last weekend. According to media reports, the talks were complicated by the standoff between two historic allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Abu Dhabi reportedly is displeased with the steady underperformance of some OPEC+ members such as Iraq and Russia, while the UAE itself is pressured to showcase 100 percent compliance. The Emirates also calls for the underperformers to continue slashing more oil output to offset previous shortcomings.

The Saudi energy minister has reportedly offered his co-chair seat to Emirati Energy Minister Suhail Mazrouei, but the latter declined the offer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Iraq UAE Riyadh Abu Dhabi Oil Saudi Alliance Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Saud Media

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

16 minutes ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

16 minutes ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

4 minutes ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

4 minutes ago

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47t ..

4 minutes ago

W.Africa facing worst food insecurity in decades: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.