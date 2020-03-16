UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia President May Serve Over 2 Consecutive Terms Only If People Support Decision- Court

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:32 PM

Russia President May Serve Over 2 Consecutive Terms Only If People Support Decision- Court

Since the changes to the Russian constitution need to be approved during an all-Russian vote, a president will be allowed to serve more than two consecutive terms only if the people support this decision, the country's Constitutional Court said on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Since the changes to the Russian constitution need to be approved during an all-Russian vote, a president will be allowed to serve more than two consecutive terms only if the people support this decision, the country's Constitutional Court said on Monday.

"Given that the changes to the constitution ...

are considered approved only if over one-half of the Russian Federation's citizens, who have taken part in the all-Russian vote, have supported them, ... the possibility to serve as the president of the Russian Federation for more than two consecutive terms will be in place only if it is supported ... This adds extra constitutional legitimacy to this decision," the Russian Constitutional Court said.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

18 minutes ago

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

48 minutes ago

WHO Calls for Testing Every Suspected Case Amid CO ..

45 seconds ago

Over 53,000 people to get Sehat Insaf Card in fede ..

46 seconds ago

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot raids godown, recov ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.