Russia President May Serve Over 2 Consecutive Terms Only If People Support Decision- Court

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Since the changes to the Russian constitution need to be approved during an all-Russian vote, a president will be allowed to serve more than two consecutive terms only if the people support this decision, the country's Constitutional Court said on Monday.

"Given that the changes to the constitution ...

are considered approved only if over one-half of the Russian Federation's citizens, who have taken part in the all-Russian vote, have supported them, ... the possibility to serve as the president of the Russian Federation for more than two consecutive terms will be in place only if it is supported ... This adds extra constitutional legitimacy to this decision," the Russian Constitutional Court said.