Open Menu

Russia Presidential Election Set For March 17, 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Russia presidential election set for March 17, 2024

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Russia's upper house of parliament on Thursday set March 17, 2024 as the date for the next presidential election, in which longtime President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to run again.

In a meeting televised live, the senators unanimously approved the date in a decision that "practically kicks off the presidential campaign", according to the head of the chamber, Valentina Matvienko.

Putin, who has been in power in Russia either as president or prime minister since 2000, has not officially announced if he will stand in the vote, but is widely expected to do so.

The election will take place two years after Russia launched what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and later annexed the Ukrainian regions of Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The election "will be a sort of culmination of reunification" for the regions, Matvienko said.

bur/yad/jm

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin Kherson Donetsk Chamber February March

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

15 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

15 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

15 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

15 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

15 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

15 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

16 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

16 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

16 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

16 hours ago

More Stories From World