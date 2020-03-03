Russia prevents 34 terror attacks in 2019

Law enforcers prevented 34 terrorist attacks in Russia last year, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Antiterrorism Committee Igor Kulyagin said Tuesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Law enforcers prevented 34 terrorist attacks in Russia last year, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Antiterrorism Committee Igor Kulyagin said Tuesday.

Last year, 32 bandits, including nine gang leaders, were killed in Russia during counter-terrorism operations, while 41 gang leaders, 241 militants and 606 accomplices of terrorists were detained, Kulyagin said at a news briefing.

He said police, the Federal Security Service and the National Guard also eliminated 83 illegal workshops for the production and conversion of weapons, seizing a large number of weapons, ammunition and explosive devices.

Russia destroyed 78 terrorist cells that had plotted terrorist acts against public facilities and law enforcers, Kulyagin added.