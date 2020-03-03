UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Prevents 34 Terror Attacks In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:04 PM

Russia prevents 34 terror attacks in 2019

Law enforcers prevented 34 terrorist attacks in Russia last year, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Antiterrorism Committee Igor Kulyagin said Tuesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Law enforcers prevented 34 terrorist attacks in Russia last year, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Antiterrorism Committee Igor Kulyagin said Tuesday.

Last year, 32 bandits, including nine gang leaders, were killed in Russia during counter-terrorism operations, while 41 gang leaders, 241 militants and 606 accomplices of terrorists were detained, Kulyagin said at a news briefing.

He said police, the Federal Security Service and the National Guard also eliminated 83 illegal workshops for the production and conversion of weapons, seizing a large number of weapons, ammunition and explosive devices.

Russia destroyed 78 terrorist cells that had plotted terrorist acts against public facilities and law enforcers, Kulyagin added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Police Russia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler to open 9th International Government ..

21 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on progress o ..

36 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will boost local tourism, econo ..

36 minutes ago

DHA medical labs receive accreditation from the Co ..

36 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence key global tool for contai ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed, Rulers att ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.