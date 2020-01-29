UrduPoint.com
Russia Prime Minister Approves Composition Of Emergency Team To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

Russia Prime Minister Approves Composition of Emergency Team to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved the composition of the emergency response team that will be tasked with preventing the novel coronavirus from spreading into the country, and the new unit will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, the government said on Wednesday.

According to the statement of the government, the team will also include Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Head Anna Popova, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Gorovoy, Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Head Sergey Dankvert, Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Government Executive Office Deputy Head Leonid Levin, Foreign Intelligence Service Deputy Director Andrey Moryakov and Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday that hotels and places of mass stay of tourists in the city were taken under special control in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.

