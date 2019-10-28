Russia Prime Minister, Cuba President to Discuss Trade, Investment, Energy Oct 29- Cabinet

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will meet in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation on trade, investment, energy, industry, transport and other spheres, the Russian cabinet of ministers said on Monday

"The head of the Russian government, Medvedev, will meet with the president of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, who will be in Russia on a working visit ... There are plans to study pressing issues of the Russian-Cuban cooperation on trade, investment, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, humanitarian sphere and other areas," the cabinet said in a statement.

Medvedev and Diaz-Canel will also touch upon the implementation of agreements, reached as a result of the Russian prime minister's official visit to Cuba, held from October 3-4, the cabinet added.