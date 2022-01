Russia Prioritizes Negotiations on Security Guarantees With US, Then With NATO - Lavrov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, January 13 (Sputnik) - Russia considers negotiations with the United States on security guarantees to be a priority, as for NATO, it is possible to conduct a dialogue later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The main format is the Russia-United States (one), and a little Russia-NATO," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One broadcaster.