UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Prison Service Says Navalny To Be Transferred To Hospital

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:23 PM

Russia prison service says Navalny to be transferred to hospital

Russia's prison service said Monday that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is currently on hunger strike, would be transferred to a hospital for inmates, but deemed his condition to be "satisfactory."

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia's prison service said Monday that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is currently on hunger strike, would be transferred to a hospital for inmates, but deemed his condition to be "satisfactory.

"Prison authorities said in a statement doctors had "made a decision" to deliver Navalny to a medical facility on the premises of his penal colony outside Moscow and that he had agreed to take vitamin supplements as part of medical treatment.

Related Topics

Moscow

Recent Stories

Countrywide strike is being observed on call of Mu ..

10 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 1,760 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Pl ..

30 minutes ago

CPEC — a boon for all-weather Pak-China strategi ..

34 minutes ago

DC inspects essential commodities at Insaf Sasta b ..

3 minutes ago

One Person Injured After Armed Incident Occurs on ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.