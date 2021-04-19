Russia prison service says Navalny to be transferred to hospital

Russia's prison service said Monday that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is currently on hunger strike, would be transferred to a hospital for inmates, but deemed his condition to be "satisfactory."

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia's prison service said Monday that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is currently on hunger strike, would be transferred to a hospital for inmates, but deemed his condition to be "satisfactory.

"Prison authorities said in a statement doctors had "made a decision" to deliver Navalny to a medical facility on the premises of his penal colony outside Moscow and that he had agreed to take vitamin supplements as part of medical treatment.