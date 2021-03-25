Russia's New Mini Space Shuttle 'Buran' to Be Unmanned Like US X-37B news

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia's prison service said Thursday that jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny was in "satisfactory" condition after allies reported his health was deteriorating in one of Russia's most notorious prisons.

The prison service told Russian news agencies that medics had carried out a check on Navalny on Wednesday and that "according to the results of the examination, his state of health was assessed as stable and satisfactory".