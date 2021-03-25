UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Prison Service Says Navalny's Health 'satisfactory'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:45 PM

Russia prison service says Navalny's health 'satisfactory'

Russia's New Mini Space Shuttle 'Buran' to Be Unmanned Like US X-37B news

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia's prison service said Thursday that jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny was in "satisfactory" condition after allies reported his health was deteriorating in one of Russia's most notorious prisons.

The prison service told Russian news agencies that medics had carried out a check on Navalny on Wednesday and that "according to the results of the examination, his state of health was assessed as stable and satisfactory".

Related Topics

Russia Opposition

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price down to US$61.68 pb

1 minute ago

Etihad Airways launches sale to Seychelles, Maldiv ..

1 minute ago

Russia's New Mini Space Shuttle 'Buran' to Be Unma ..

1 minute ago

Seoul, Moscow Agree to Hasten Free Trade Talks on ..

1 minute ago

'Ray of light': Olympic torch relay begins after y ..

2 minutes ago

Al Wathba Wetland Reserve to temporarily close for ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.