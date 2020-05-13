UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Probing Alleged Chemical Attacks In Syria, Will Share Results - UN Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Russia Probing Alleged Chemical Attacks in Syria, Will Share Results - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia is conducting its own investigation into alleged chemical attacks in Syria and will share its conclusions with the world, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are conducting our own expert investigation and we will share its results with you and international community," Nebenzia said during a video briefing.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Russia Share

Recent Stories

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

41 minutes ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

41 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

2 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

3 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.