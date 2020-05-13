Russia Probing Alleged Chemical Attacks In Syria, Will Share Results - UN Envoy
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia is conducting its own investigation into alleged chemical attacks in Syria and will share its conclusions with the world, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Tuesday.
"We are conducting our own expert investigation and we will share its results with you and international community," Nebenzia said during a video briefing.