Russia Proceeds From Reciprocity Principle - Zakharova On Visa Denial To Military Attache

Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:48 PM

Russia Proceeds From Reciprocity Principle - Zakharova on Visa Denial to Military Attache



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry does not comment on the issue of Bulgaria's visa denial to the military attache of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, but proceeds from the diplomatic principle of reciprocity, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier it was reported that the Bulgarian authorities denied visa to a military attache at the Russian Embassy in Sofia.

The diplomat is still in Moscow. The decision to deny the visa was made on the recommendation of an unnamed department, with which the appointment had been agreed. Moscow was informed about the decision, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.

"I will not comment specifically on this case now, I can say that the principle of reciprocity is applied in diplomacy, and we proceed from it," Zakharova said when asked if Moscow would take measures in response to the visa denial.

