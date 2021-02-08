UrduPoint.com
Russia Produced Over 8.62 Mln Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccines - Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) More than 8.62 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have already been produced in Russia, and 5.3 million doses have been delivered across the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

"As of yesterday evening, more than 8.62 million doses of complete vaccines have been produced, mainly the Sputnik V vaccine and small amounts of the EpiVacCorona vaccine. 5.5 million doses are available for use by the population, 5.3 million doses of vaccines have been delivered or distributed to the regions," Golikova said at a briefing.

She also noted that the difference between the vaccine production volumes and the volumes of vaccine doses distributed across the country is related to such factors as the quality control of the manufactured vaccines and logistics specifics.

The official stressed that until collective immunity to the coronavirus disease was reached, that is to say up to 68.6 million people in Russia were vaccinated, the necessity to comply with the related restrictions remains in effect.

