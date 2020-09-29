UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Produces Key Microelectronics For Defense Sector Independently From NATO - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Russia Produces Key Microelectronics for Defense Sector Independently From NATO - Official

YALTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russia can produce key microelectronic elements for its space, defense and nuclear sectors independently from Ukraine and NATO member states, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday.

"We have settled all the key issues and reduced our dependence on Ukrainian producers' deliveries, we have substituted key solutions with domestic products. As for substituting NATO countries products, we have resolved the key issues," Borisov told reporters at a microelectronics forum, when asked to comment on measures implemented toward import substitution of foreign electronics for the nuclear and space industries and the armed forces.

Not all the microelectronics that Russia uses is produced inside the country, but this was never a goal, the deputy prime minister said, praising cooperation with the South East Asia.

The need for substitution of products made in Ukraine in NATO emerged back in 2014 after Ukraine halted exports to Russia, and Western countries introduced sanctions.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Exports Import Ukraine Russia Nuclear All From Asia

Recent Stories

Pak Army’s sepoy, teenager martyred in Indian fi ..

14 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.61 a barrel M ..

52 minutes ago

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

52 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

52 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

1 hour ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.