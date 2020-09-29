Russia Produces Key Microelectronics for Defense Sector Independently From NATO - Official

YALTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russia can produce key microelectronic elements for its space, defense and nuclear sectors independently from Ukraine and NATO member states, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday.

"We have settled all the key issues and reduced our dependence on Ukrainian producers' deliveries, we have substituted key solutions with domestic products. As for substituting NATO countries products, we have resolved the key issues," Borisov told reporters at a microelectronics forum, when asked to comment on measures implemented toward import substitution of foreign electronics for the nuclear and space industries and the armed forces.

Not all the microelectronics that Russia uses is produced inside the country, but this was never a goal, the deputy prime minister said, praising cooperation with the South East Asia.

The need for substitution of products made in Ukraine in NATO emerged back in 2014 after Ukraine halted exports to Russia, and Western countries introduced sanctions.