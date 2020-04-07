Russia Producing Almost 1.6Mln Medical Masks Daily - Industry Minister

Russia is now producing almost 1.6 million medical masks daily amid the ongoing global pandemic of the coronavirus, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russia is now producing almost 1.6 million medical masks daily amid the ongoing global pandemic of the coronavirus, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said Tuesday.

According to the minister, Russian companies have reached the production capacity of "almost 1.6 million medical masks that can be used in medical centers."

"Roughly by April 20, we have to reach the daily output of about 2.1 million," Manturov added.

Russia has bought 51 million masks in China "and sent it to the regions," the minister said.

At the moment, another 21 million masks are being prepared for shipment to Russia from Shanghai.

Russia is planning to boost lung ventilator production to 1,500 per month by the next week, Manturov said.

"As of today, we can produce almost 80 lung ventilators per week. In a week starting Monday to Sunday we will have produced almost 90 ventilators, next week about 200. We want to bring the capacity to 1,500 ventilators per month," Manturov said.