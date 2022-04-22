UrduPoint.com

Russia Projected To Set New Record In Wheat Harvest In 2022 - Think-Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Russia Projected to Set New Record in Wheat Harvest in 2022 - Think-Tank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russia may harvest a record volume of wheat in 2022 due to favorable soil conditions and availability of technical resources, according to a Thursday report by the Russian think-tank Sovecon.

"Russia's wheat harvest forecast was raised to a record 87.4 million tons from 86.5 million tons due to excellent conditions for planting and good availability of logistical resources," the report read.

Andrey Sizov, the think-tank's head, said that the weather has been favorable for winter wheat in recent months, and the losses are estimated as the lowest on record. He added that this factor compensates for the 5% reduction in the cultivated area last fall.

The think-tank also estimated the wheat export potential, saying that Russia is expected to export 41 million tons against 33.

9 million tons in the current season, provided that sanctions against exports of Russian agriculture products are not be imposed.

Sovecon called the government regulation another factor affecting exports of wheat. The think-tank expects that the Russian authorities will impose export quotas in the second half of 2022-2023; however, the analysts said that these quotas are unlikely to exceed export potential.

The last wheat harvest record in Russia was set in 2017 when the agriculture sector produced some 86 million tons of wheat. The second-largest wheat harvest of 85.896 million tons was recorded in 2020. In 2021, Russia's agriculture sector produced 75.94 tons of wheat.

Related Topics

Weather Exports Russia Agriculture May 2017 2020 From Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

1 hour ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

2 hours ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

1 hour ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.