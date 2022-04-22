Russia Projected to Set New Record in Wheat Harvest in 2022 - Think-Tank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russia may harvest a record volume of wheat in 2022 due to favorable soil conditions and availability of technical resources, according to a Thursday report by the Russian think-tank Sovecon.

"Russia's wheat harvest forecast was raised to a record 87.4 million tons from 86.5 million tons due to excellent conditions for planting and good availability of logistical resources," the report read.

Andrey Sizov, the think-tank's head, said that the weather has been favorable for winter wheat in recent months, and the losses are estimated as the lowest on record. He added that this factor compensates for the 5% reduction in the cultivated area last fall.

The think-tank also estimated the wheat export potential, saying that Russia is expected to export 41 million tons against 33.

9 million tons in the current season, provided that sanctions against exports of Russian agriculture products are not be imposed.

Sovecon called the government regulation another factor affecting exports of wheat. The think-tank expects that the Russian authorities will impose export quotas in the second half of 2022-2023; however, the analysts said that these quotas are unlikely to exceed export potential.

The last wheat harvest record in Russia was set in 2017 when the agriculture sector produced some 86 million tons of wheat. The second-largest wheat harvest of 85.896 million tons was recorded in 2020. In 2021, Russia's agriculture sector produced 75.94 tons of wheat.