Russia Promised to Propose New Dates for New START Commission - US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Russia notified the United States that it would propose new dates for the bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti.

The meeting of the bilateral consultative commission on the New START was to be held in Cairo from November 29 to December 6.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously told Sputnik that the meeting had been postponed to a later date.

"The Russian side informed the United States that Russia has unilaterally postponed the meeting and stated that it would propose new dates," the embassy said.

The US diplomatic mission noted that the United States was ready to hold a meeting as soon as possible, since the continuation of inspections under the treaty was a priority to maintain the treaty as an instrument of stability.