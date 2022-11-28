UrduPoint.com

Russia Promised To Propose New Dates For New START Commission - US Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Russia Promised to Propose New Dates for New START Commission - US Embassy

Russia notified the United States that it would propose new dates for the bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Russia notified the United States that it would propose new dates for the bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti.

The meeting of the bilateral consultative commission on the New START was to be held in Cairo from November 29 to December 6.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously told Sputnik that the meeting had been postponed to a later date.

"The Russian side informed the United States that Russia has unilaterally postponed the meeting and stated that it would propose new dates," the embassy said.

The US diplomatic mission noted that the United States was ready to hold a meeting as soon as possible, since the continuation of inspections under the treaty was a priority to maintain the treaty as an instrument of stability.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Cairo United States November December From

Recent Stories

Business leader S. M. Muneer expires

Business leader S. M. Muneer expires

4 minutes ago
 Merriam-Webster Dictionary Names 'Gaslighting' Wor ..

Merriam-Webster Dictionary Names 'Gaslighting' Word of the Year

8 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup tables

Football: World Cup tables

8 minutes ago
 No elections under duress: Muhammad Zubair

No elections under duress: Muhammad Zubair

8 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Wants to Visit Both Kiev and Moscow

Pope Francis Wants to Visit Both Kiev and Moscow

8 minutes ago
 Hawaii volcano, world's largest, erupts for first ..

Hawaii volcano, world's largest, erupts for first time in decades

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.