Russia Proposals To US On Fighting COVID-19, Terrorism Remain On Negotiating Table - Envoy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Russia Proposals to US on Fighting COVID-19, Terrorism Remain on Negotiating Table - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Russia's proposals to the United States on jointly fighting the coronavirus, terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction remain on the negotiating table, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said during an online conference at the Council on Foreign Relations on Friday.

"Our proposals are still on the negotiating table," Antonov said. "We are confident that their implementation will help to rebuild the mutual trust and improve the state of Russian-American relations."

Antonov emphasized that joint efforts to better address the aforementioned issues are in the interests of both countries.

Russia has sent a number of proposals to the United States to cooperate in those areas, including collaboration to ensure cyber security, modernization of agreements on the prevention of incidents at sea and in the airspace, Antonov noted.

"We will be raising all these issues at the White House and the State Department upon the appointment of officials responsible for Russian affairs," Antonov said, adding that Russia considers the restoration of a full-fledged communication between the two countries as a Primary practical task.

