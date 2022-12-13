Russia Proposed Cap on Total Diplomatic Staff at Talks With US - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia proposed capping the total number of diplomatic personnel instead of downsizing missions during talks with the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday

Russia and the US have told each other to reduce their staff at embassies and consulates in a series of tit-for-tat moves that have led several missions to close in the past years. Officials from both countries met in Istanbul last week in a bid to negotiate a way out of this stalemate.

"We suggest putting a stop to this and, for instance, agreeing a certain limit on the number of personnel that would allow us and the Americans to decide on how many people should service a certain area," Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow.

He said the staff cap was a major talking point at last week's consultations but the proposal "did not win support" from the US.

Ryabkov also said that Russia would stick to its "eye for an eye" policy on diplomatic expulsions. A further 30 Russians were ordered to leave the US on January 1. Ryabkov did not say how many Americans will be told to leave Russia and when but he promised that Russia will respond to the latest expulsion.