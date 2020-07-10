Russia Proposed Conceptual Framework for Peace Treaty to Japan, No Reply Yet - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia has proposed a conceptual framework for a peace treaty to Japan, but received no response yet, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the peace treaty should be comprehensive and reflect the realities of the current day, not the situation from 60-70 years ago. The document should cover all areas of bilateral relations - the economy, security, vision of foreign policy cooperation, humanitarian and cultural ties, and other issues.

"We have proposed such a conceptual framework for the treaty, but our Japanese colleagues have not responded specifically to such a concept yet," Lavrov said at the online Primakov Readings.

The minister also rejected Japan's intention to discuss a peace treaty only after the territorial issue is solved.

"This is not what we agreed on. We agreed to focus on signing a peace treaty, as the 1956 Declaration requires," Lavrov said.

The diplomat noted that Tokyo's claim that they recognize the results of WWII except those regarding the status of the South Kuril islands is "nonlegal" position.

"The legal position of Japan should be determined by the fact that Japan ratified the UN Charter, and it has article 107 that says that everything that was done by the victorious nations is not subject to discussion," Lavrov stressed.