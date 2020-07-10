UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Proposed Conceptual Framework For Peace Treaty To Japan, No Reply Yet - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:28 PM

Russia Proposed Conceptual Framework for Peace Treaty to Japan, No Reply Yet - Lavrov

Russia has proposed a conceptual framework for a peace treaty to Japan, but received no response yet, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia has proposed a conceptual framework for a peace treaty to Japan, but received no response yet, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the peace treaty should be comprehensive and reflect the realities of the current day, not the situation from 60-70 years ago. The document should cover all areas of bilateral relations - the economy, security, vision of foreign policy cooperation, humanitarian and cultural ties, and other issues.

"We have proposed such a conceptual framework for the treaty, but our Japanese colleagues have not responded specifically to such a concept yet," Lavrov said at the online Primakov Readings.

The minister also rejected Japan's intention to discuss a peace treaty only after the territorial issue is solved.

"This is not what we agreed on. We agreed to focus on signing a peace treaty, as the 1956 Declaration requires," Lavrov said.

The diplomat noted that Tokyo's claim that they recognize the results of WWII except those regarding the status of the South Kuril islands is "nonlegal" position.

"The legal position of Japan should be determined by the fact that Japan ratified the UN Charter, and it has article 107 that says that everything that was done by the victorious nations is not subject to discussion," Lavrov stressed.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Tokyo Japan All From Top

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood asks exporters of surgical mask ..

14 minutes ago

IHC seeks reply from interior ministry on petition ..

32 minutes ago

Inauguration Of Ten New Covid-19 Rapid Response Un ..

40 minutes ago

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

46 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits flour mill for provisio ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Has No Spy-Mania, Unlike West - Kremlin Spo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.