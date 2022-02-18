Russia Proposed Dates to Hold Lavrov-Blinken Meeting, Latter Accepted Them - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has proposed dates for holding a meeting to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who accepted them, media reported.

The proposal was accepted "provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine. If they do invade in the coming days, it will make clear they were never serious about diplomacy," a reporter of The Washington Post tweeted, citing the US Department of State.