UrduPoint.com

Russia Proposed Dates To Hold Lavrov-Blinken Meeting, Latter Accepted Them - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Russia Proposed Dates to Hold Lavrov-Blinken Meeting, Latter Accepted Them - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has proposed dates for holding a meeting to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who accepted them, media reported.

The proposal was accepted "provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine. If they do invade in the coming days, it will make clear they were never serious about diplomacy," a reporter of The Washington Post tweeted, citing the US Department of State.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Post Media

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

7 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

7 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

7 hours ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

7 hours ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

7 hours ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>