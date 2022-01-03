UrduPoint.com

Russia-Proposed Nuclear Five Declaration Aims To Ease Tensions - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Monday's joint declaration of the five nuclear powers was penned on Russia's initiative and is aimed at easing tensions and dialing back the arms race, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said

The Kremlin released a declaration earlier in the day saying that the leaders of China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States wanted to prevent a nuclear war between nuclear-armed countries.

"We welcome the joint declaration... Russia firmly believes that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that such a war must never happen.

We have consistently promoted the idea of reaffirming this principle by all five nuclear powers," Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

She added that Russia expected the declaration to "help de-escalate international tension and hold back the arms race, contribute to confidence-building and lay the groundwork for the future controls on both defensive and offensive weapons as well as for risk reduction."

Russia China Nuclear France United Kingdom United States

