Russia Proposed US Timeframe for Launching Security Guarantees, Awaits Response - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia has sent to the US its proposals regarding the timing of the start of security guarantees talks and is currently expecting its response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Concrete steps should follow the discussions, conversations.

Therefore, we are still awaiting a concrete response from the US side when it is ready to launch a bilateral dialogue with us. Our proposals, including on the timing of launching such a dialogue, were made to the US side," Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

Moscow has repeatedly said that it is ready to immediately engage in this dialogue, the diplomat recalled.