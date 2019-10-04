UrduPoint.com
Russia Proposes Building Nuclear Power Plant In Azerbaijan - Rosatom Chief Likhachev

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:19 AM

Russia proposes building a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Azerbaijan, Rosatom state nuclear corporation Director General Alexey Likhachev told reporters Thursday after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev

Russia proposes building a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Azerbaijan, Rosatom state nuclear corporation Director General Alexey Likhachev told reporters Thursday after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

"The NPP will be the one that our Azerbaijani partner chooses. We are offering a powerful plant," Likhachev said.

"The specificity of Azerbaijan is that consumption is growing seriously. For 2018, Azerbaijanis added almost 14 percent of electricity consumption and generation, this is very much," he said.

More Stories From World

