Russia Proposes Creating Entity Under UN Auspices To Ensure Maritime Security - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Russia is reiterating its proposal to ensure maritime security by creating a specialized entity under UN auspices that will oversee maritime activities, Russian Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said on Tuesday

"In light of regional specificities of piracy and robbery at sea, we continue to advocate for the establishment of a specialized entity under the auspices of the UN, which would be responsible for the entire spectrum of issues relating to committing maritime crime," Kuzmin said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Russian diplomat noted that pirate attacks have decreased slightly but the root causes of this phenomenon have not been eliminated and the risks to maritime activities remain.

On August 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed considering creating a special agency within the United Nations that would deal with maritime crimes.

To achieve real success it is necessary to unite the efforts of all interested states and international organizations, regional agencies, with the central coordinating role of the United Nations and the UN Security Council, Putin said.

Russia strives to contribute to ensuring security in the Persian Gulf and the Atlantic, where cases of piracy at sea have become more frequent, Putin added.

