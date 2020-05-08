UrduPoint.com
Russia Proposes Creation Of Monument To Fraternity Of Chinese, Soviet Peoples - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:18 PM

Russia has proposed the creation of a monument dedicated to the military fraternity of the Chinese and Soviet peoples either in Beijing or Moscow, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russia has proposed the creation of a monument dedicated to the military fraternity of the Chinese and Soviet peoples either in Beijing or Moscow, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Friday.

"We have made another proposal which has not emerged today, as we have already discussed it with our Chinese friends � about the construction in Beijing, where there is the Chinese People's Anti-Japanese War Memorial Hall, or on our Poklonnaya Hill of a memorial sign or a monument dedicated to our military fraternity, [fraternity of] Chinese and Soviet peoples," Denisov told Russian reporters.

Last December, Boris Titov, the co-chair of the Russian side of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, spoke about the idea of creating a monument to the Brotherhood Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as the war against the Japanese army on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow and the Wanping Fortress in Beijing.

