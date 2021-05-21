UrduPoint.com
Russia Proposes Holding Meeting Of Quartet To De-Escalate Israel-Palestine Conflict- Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy has proposed holding an immediate ministerial meeting of the Quartet states' representatives - comprising the United Nations, Russia, European Union and the United States - to de-escalate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We speak in support of the more active work of middle East Quartet.

We propose to hold a ministerial meeting of the Quartet without delay to de-escalate the situation and create an atmosphere of trust. We also propose to convene a ministerial meeting of the Quartet in an expanded format with the participation of regional states in order to take into account the views of interested stakeholders,"Polyanskiy said on Thursday during his speech at the UN General Assembly meeting.

