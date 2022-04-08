UrduPoint.com

Russia Proposes Including Belarus In List Of Guarantors Of Agreement With Ukraine - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Russia Proposes Including Belarus in List of Guarantors of Agreement With Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Russia proposed that Belarus be one of the guarantor countries of the future Russian-Ukrainian treaty, all issues, including the composition of the guarantor countries, are being currently agreed, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We proposed that Belarus should be among such guarantor countries. And now all these issues, including the full range of guarantor countries, are being agreed. We stand for Belarus to be among them," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with his Armenian counterpart in Moscow.

Russia wants Minsk to continue to play a positive role in organizing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the minister added.

