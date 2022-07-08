Russia Proposes New Draft Extending Cross-Border Mechanism in Syria - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russia proposed a second draft extending a cross-border mechanism for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria to the members of the UN Security Council on Thursday, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"We also put forward our new draft text, which is 99% the same. There is only one stumbling block," Polyanskiy told journalists after the meeting, adding that Russia prefers a shorter time frame for the mechanism than Western countries.

The representative said it is difficult to plan anything in this setting.

The point of contention is that Russia prefers to have the mechanism extended for six months, followed by a possibility for another six months. But the second 6-month period will be subjected to review and a subsequent UNSC resolution. On the other hand, the United States and the European Union want to have six months, with automatic addition of 6 months unless there is a new resolution canceling the second six-month period.

"The Western states say that the extension will be automatic if there will be no resolution saying otherwise," a source in the UN Security Council told Sputnik.

Western countries are trying to pressure Russia by requesting extra time for negotiations to achieve better results.

Before the new texts from today, Russia had its draft extending the mechanism for six months until January 10, 2023. It stipulated a special working group to follow up on the implementation of the resolution. On the other hand, the Norwegian and Irish resolution stipulated the extension of the border crossing through Bab al-Hawa for 12 months until July 10, 2023. The Norwegian-Irish draft also did not include the working group for follow-ups, which Western countries claimed was unnecessary.

A similar scenario happened in 2021 when the cross-border mechanism was extended for half a year, with a possible rollover for another half a year after lengthy discussions between Russian and US negotiators. However, the US promoted it as their winning, claiming it is an automatic extension for 12 months. The misrepresentation upset Russia and China; therefore, Russia is trying to avoid the same situation this time.